HOG vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Harley-Davidson has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tesla has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HOG has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HOG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.91, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 51.87. We also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65.

Another notable valuation metric for HOG is its P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 16.37.

Based on these metrics and many more, HOG holds a Value grade of A, while TSLA has a Value grade of D.

HOG stands above TSLA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HOG is the superior value option right now.



