HOG vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Harley-Davidson and Tesla are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HOG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.66, while TSLA has a forward P/E of 77.94. We also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.60.

Another notable valuation metric for HOG is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TSLA has a P/B of 26.01.

These metrics, and several others, help HOG earn a Value grade of A, while TSLA has been given a Value grade of D.

Both HOG and TSLA are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HOG is the superior value option right now.

