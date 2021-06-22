HOG vs. FOXF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both Harley-Davidson and Fox Factory Holding are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HOG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.82, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 37.10. We also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11.

Another notable valuation metric for HOG is its P/B ratio of 3.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 8.04.

Based on these metrics and many more, HOG holds a Value grade of B, while FOXF has a Value grade of F.

Both HOG and FOXF are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HOG is the superior value option right now.

