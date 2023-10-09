Hog Volatility Persists through Monday

The Dec hog contract printed a $1.52 range on the day and closed $1.10 in the red. The other front months finished the day 32 to 90 cents weaker. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 89 cents stronger on Monday afternoon to $74.81. The 10/05 CME Lean Hog Index dropped by 67 cents to $83.03.

Pork cutout futures closed the day 10 to 90 cents in the red on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1/84 higher on Monday afternoon to $95.06. Bellies led the way with a $13.39 increase to $131.54. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 486k head. That is even with last week and 1,000 head above the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.975, down $0.350,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.475, down $1.100

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $93.300, down $0.600,

