Hog Traders Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading mixed at midday, with contracts 17 cents lower to 40 cents higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Friday morning due to light volume, with a 5-day rolling average at $93.73. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 25 cents on May 14, at $91.02.

The Friday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was down by a dime, at $99.62. The loin, rib, and belly primals were all reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter estimated by the USDA for Thursday at 481,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.914 million head. That was down 8,000 head from the previous week but up 5,272 from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $100.525, down $0.175,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $104.200, up $0.075

Aug 25 Hogs is at $103.750, up $0.400,

