Hog Traders look to Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with nearby October up a tick and other contracts down as much as 50 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $109.66 in the Tuesday PM report, up $1.96 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 22 cents at $109.58 on August 15.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday afternoon was down $3.95 at $112.41 per cwt. The rib and butt were higher, with the rest heading lower. USDA estimated hog slaughter for the Tuesday at 477,000 head, with the weekly tally at 958,000. That was 4,000 head below last week and down 9,797 head from the same week last year.
Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.150, up $0.025,
Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.975, down $0.475
Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.800, down $0.450,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hog Futures Are Heating Back Up. Can They Rally Here?
- Lean Hogs Are Starting to Stumble. Are Prices Set to Fall?
- Lean Hog Futures Warn of a Market Top, But Can Burgers and BLTs Save the Day?
- Are New Contract Highs in Store for Lean Hogs?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.