Hog Traders Look to Tuesday after Monday Collapse

Lean hogs closed out the Monday session with contracts up $2 to $3.40. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $84.07 in the Monday afternoon report, up $1.94 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $91.85 on July 25, up 46 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout values were up $1.61 in the Monday PM average carcass quote, at $106.78 per cwt. Just ham was reported lower, with the belly up $6.89. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is up 29,000 head from last week and 4,758 head above the same Monday a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $91.450, down $2.025,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $74.825, down $3.375

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $67.850, down $2.475,

