Hog Traders Focus on Thursday Trade with Wednesday Weakness

Lean hog futures rounded out the Wednesday trade with contracts down a nickel to 50 cents. Open interest dropped 2,371 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $85.53, down $2.50 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 24 cents on October 27 at $92.03.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 22 cents to $100.24 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.471 million head after a revision from Tuesday. That is down 1,000 head from last week but 5,771 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $80.775, down $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $82.325, down $0.125

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $86.550, down $0.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.