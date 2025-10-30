Stocks

Hog Traders Focus on Thursday Trade with Wednesday Weakness

October 30, 2025 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures rounded out the Wednesday trade with contracts down a nickel to 50 cents. Open interest dropped 2,371 contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $85.53, down $2.50 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 24 cents on October 27 at $92.03. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was up 22 cents to $100.24 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.471 million head after a revision from Tuesday. That is down 1,000 head from last week but 5,771 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $80.775, down $0.050,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $82.325, down $0.125

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.550, down $0.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.