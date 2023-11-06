Hog Strength Sticks Around on Monday

Monday hog futures are up another 52 to 70 cents across the front months at midday. For the Dec contract that is a net $7 rally from the recent low. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld due to confidentiality on Monday morning, the Friday PM quote was $67.18. The CME Lean Hog Index was $76.84 for 11/1, down by another dime.

Pork cutout futures are trading lower so far to start the new week. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $9.16 stronger in the AM update after bellies jumped $34.08, to $96.44 and $141.63 respectively. USDA reported the week’s pork production at 565.4m lbs. That is 2.8% higher for the week and was up 1.9% from the same week last year. Estimated slaughter was shown as 2.677m head for the week, compared to 2.614m last week and 2.575m head during the same week last year. The YTD totals read 107.206m head harvested and 22.825b lbs of pork produced.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.375, up $0.625,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $76.150, up $0.675

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.100, down $1.425,

