Hog Strength Continuing on Thursday

October 30, 2024 — 02:43 pm EDT

Lean hog futures are posting 15 cent to $1.55 higher trade on Wednesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $85.94 on Wednesday morning, above the $82.04 reported on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.73 on October 28, up 18 cents from the day prior. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.23 from the day prior in the Wednesday AM report at $102.30 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and rib primals were down $0.69 and $1.88, with the belly leading the charge higher, up $7.02. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 976,000. That is even with the previous week and 10,943 head above than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  are at $84.375, up $1.550,

Feb 25 Hogs  are at $85.925, up $0.550

Apr 25 Hogs  is at $87.925, up $0.150,

