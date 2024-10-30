Hog Strength Continues on Wednesday

Lean hog futures posted steady to $1.55 higher trade at the Wednesday close. The national average base hog price was reported at $84.80 on Wednesday afternoon, up $2.76 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.73 on October 28, up 18 cents from the day prior.

The USDA earlier today confirmed a case of H5N1 bird flu in a backyard swine herd in Oregon.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back up 41 cents from the day prior in the Wednesday PM report at $101.48 per cwt. All primals were reported lower, with the belly the exception, up $5.42. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.464 million head. That is 1,000 head below the previous week but 25,030 head above than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $84.375, up $1.550,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $85.700, up $0.325

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.050, up $0.275,

