Hog Strength Continues on Tuesday

August 06, 2025 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were up 60 cents to $1.90 at Tuesday’s close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $113.52 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents at $109.99 on August 1. 

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed pork export shipments in June at 551.64 million lbs. That was the third largest for the month on record but a slight 2.3% drop from May.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday PM was up 33 cents at $118.12 per cwt. The ham and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 482,000 head for Tuesday, taking the week’s total to 907,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week but up 16,770 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $108.775, up $0.600,

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $92.800, up $1.900

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $85.175, up $1.725,

