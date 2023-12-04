News & Insights

Stocks

Hog Specs Leaned into Shorts Last Week

December 04, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The front month lean hog futures fell $0.17 to $1.37 lower across the front months. That limited the weekly move to a net $1.32 gain for Feb hogs. Feb hogs rounded out the month of Nov with a $3.40 loss for the month after an incredibly wide trading range from $65.80-$77.77. The National Average Base Hog price for Thursday was $58.60, up by 54 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was steady at $71.35 for 11/29.   

Weekly CoT data had the managed money trader position at 14,543 contracts net short. That was a 14.5k contract stronger net short driven by 13k new sellers. 

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was 28 cents weaker, on mixed to mostly higher primals, to $83.55. USDA reported the week’s pork production was 577.7 million lbs on a 2.704m head harvest. That was up 3% (and 4.7%) from last year, as the YTD total exceeds last year by 0.4% on production and 1.6% on slaughter. 

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $68.850, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $70.275, down $1.200

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $81.750, up $1.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.