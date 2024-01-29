Hog Specs Back to Net Long

Friday’s hog market closed with 50 to 75 cent gains, which left the Feb contract up by $4.17 for the week to levels not seen since late Nov. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased by $1.64 to $56.27. The CME Lean Hog Index was $69.67 on 1/24, up by another 28 cents.

CFTC reported the managed money funds were net new buyers in lean hogs during the week that ended 1/23. That flipped the reporting category back to a 2,483 contract net long as of last Tuesday’s settle. The funds had been net short for 9 weeks.

Pork cutout futures were 10c to 65 cents higher across the front months, ending the week with a $2.05 gain. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was 60 cents stronger to $89.51. USDA reported 592.3 million lbs of pork was produced during the week, with 2.719m head of hogs harvested. Slaughter was 3.4% above last week and pork output was up by 3.7%.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $74.925, up $0.625,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $83.250, up $0.700

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $87.450, up $0.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.