Hog Sell Pressure Carries into 2024 So Far

The first trading day of the new year has front month lean hog futures triple digits weaker through midday. Feb is down the most with a 3.3% loss of $2.20. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Tuesday morning was withheld to protect confidentiality, on Friday the quote was $43.57. The CME Lean Hog Index for 12/27 was $65.57, down by 14 cents.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was $1.28 stronger at $86.04. USDA’s Red Meat Summary showed pork production for the week was 483.3 million lbs compared to 475.9 during the same week last year. The year’s total came in at 27.177 billion lbs, a 1.1% increase from last year’s volume. Slaughter for 2023 was 2.1% above 2022 with 127.341 million head harvested.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $65.375, down $2.600,

April 24 Hogs are at $72.500, down $2.350

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $80.200, down $1.525,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

