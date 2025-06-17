Stocks

Hog Rally Continues on Monday

June 17, 2025 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw gains of $1.97 to $2.55 on Monday after gapping higher at the open.  USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $106.12 on Monday afternoon, up $1.17 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on June 12, at $102.81. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday afternoon was up $1.42 at $119.48. The rib and loin were the only primals reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 478,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week but 18,328 head larger than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $111.800, up $2.325,

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $112.675, up $2.550

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $96.175, up $1.975,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.