Hog Prices Faded on Wednesday

Lean hogs were 20 to 62 cents weaker past the October’s $1.30 drop. The National Average Base Hog quote was 94 cents higher to $79.13. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 9/4 was $86.56, down by $1.21.

Pork cutout futures ended the day in similar fashion with 47 to 95 cent losses after the October contract’s $1.20 drop. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 54 cents lower to $98.33 on Wednesday afternoon. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 952k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 24k head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.875, down $1.300,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $74.450, down $0.625

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $92.925, down $1.175,

