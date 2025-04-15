Stocks

Hog Pop Higher on Monday

April 15, 2025 — 12:54 am EDT

Lean hog futures posted gains of $1.30 to $1.80 on Monday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was down $1.11 on Monday afternoon to $81.99. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 81 cents from the previous day at $86.86 on April 10.

Monday afternoon’s pork cutout value was back up 82 cents according to the USDA, at $92.78. The butt was up $6.86 to lead the way, with the butt and rib lower. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Monday. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 4,342 head below the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $85.475, up $0.050,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $87.950, up $1.375

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $95.125, up $1.800,

