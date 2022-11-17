HOG or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Domestic stocks are likely familiar with Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Harley-Davidson and Fox Factory Holding are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HOG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FOXF has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

HOG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.93, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 20.32. We also note that HOG has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47.

Another notable valuation metric for HOG is its P/B ratio of 2.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 4.29.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HOG's Value grade of A and FOXF's Value grade of C.

HOG sticks out from FOXF in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HOG is the better option right now.

