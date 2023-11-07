Hog Momentum Carrying Futures Higher

Midday lean hog futures are trading 10 to 65 cents in the black, but are of the session highs by over $1. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was listed at $68.78 for Tuesday morning, with no comparison to Monday AM. The 11/02 CME Lean Hog Index dropped another 39 cents to $76.45.

Converted Census data has the September pork shipment at 512m lbs.

Pork cutout futures are also gaining through Tuesday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was $3.87 weaker, as bellies dropped back by $16, to $87.74. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487k head for Monday. That compares to 475k last week and 491k head during the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.975, up $0.575,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $76.400, up $0.450

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.750, up $0.650,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

