Hog Markets Fading through Wednesday

Front month lean hog futures are trading $0.40 to $0.92 lower, led by a $1.52 drop in the October contract. The National Average Base Hog quote dropped 30 cents to $79.09. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 9/4 was $86.56, down by $1.21.

Pork cutout futures are also mostly red, save for a 57 cent gain in the Dec contract. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 5 cents higher on Wednesday morning at $98.92. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 484k head, including 2k for Monday. That is 5k head lighter than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $81.700, down $1.475,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $74.225, down $0.850

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $92.875, down $1.225,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.