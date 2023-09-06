News & Insights

Hog Markets Fading through Wednesday

September 06, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month lean hog futures are trading $0.40 to $0.92 lower, led by a $1.52 drop in the October contract. The National Average Base Hog quote dropped 30 cents to $79.09. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 9/4 was $86.56, down by $1.21. 

Pork cutout futures are also mostly red, save for a 57 cent gain in the Dec contract. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 5 cents higher on Wednesday morning at $98.92. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 484k head, including 2k for Monday. That is 5k head lighter than the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Hogs  are at $81.700, down $1.475,

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $74.225, down $0.850

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  is at $92.875, down $1.225,

