Hog Market Rallying Triple Digits

Lean hog futures are trading $0.70 to $2.15 higher so far through midday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality on Monday morning, but was quoted at $99.67 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/3 was $105.47, down by 39 cents.

The pork cutout futures market is also rallying at midday with gains of as much as $1.17. The AM National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $114.01 after a $1.62 drop. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 2.338m head for the week through Saturday. That is down 54k from last week but more than the 2.335m last year. USDA estimates the YTD slaughter at 74.477m head.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.450, up $0.425,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $85.325, up $2.250

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.850, up $1.375,

