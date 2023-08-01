News & Insights

Hog Market Fading on Tuesday

August 01, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The May 24 contract is up by 15 cents at the midday print, while the other front months are trading with $0.15 to $1.10 losses. October futures are ~60 cents off their daily low on the triple digit pullback. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased $3.17 to $104.73. The CME Lean Hog Index for 7/27 was $105.81, down by 3 cents.  

Pork cutout futures are mixed so far, trading within 40 cents of UNCH. The August contract is up by $1.07 so far. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 97 cents weaker to $116.24 on Tuesday morning. USDA reported Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 412k head during the same Monday last year. 

Aug 23 Hogs  are at $103.700, down $0.425,

Oct 23 Hogs  are at $84.925, down $1.075

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  is at $110.950, up $1.075,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

