Hog Market Fading on Tuesday

The May 24 contract is up by 15 cents at the midday print, while the other front months are trading with $0.15 to $1.10 losses. October futures are ~60 cents off their daily low on the triple digit pullback. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased $3.17 to $104.73. The CME Lean Hog Index for 7/27 was $105.81, down by 3 cents.

Pork cutout futures are mixed so far, trading within 40 cents of UNCH. The August contract is up by $1.07 so far. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 97 cents weaker to $116.24 on Tuesday morning. USDA reported Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head. That is 20k more than last week and compares to 412k head during the same Monday last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $103.700, down $0.425,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.925, down $1.075

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.950, up $1.075,

