Hog Market Continues Upward

As the month of October winds down, the December futures have printed an $8.20 range through the month, and on a 40c midday gain are set to close out on just a net 27c loss – barring the rest of today’s trading. The other front months are 20 to 37 cents in the black at midday. The National Average Base Hog price was again withheld for confidentiality on Tuesday morning, the 5-day rolling average was $71.75. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/27 fell another 44 cents to $77.51.

Pork cutout futures are rallying triple digits through midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday morning was 88 cents lower to $86.98. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Monday, matching the same week last year and 1k head above last week.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $71.400, up $0.225,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $74.575, up $0.200

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $80.200, up $1.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.