Hog Market Closed Mixed Tuesday

Tuesday saw initial weakness in response to the gains starting the week, but hog futures turned around and ended the day mixed. Dec and Feb contracts were near their highs for the day at the close and settled 10 and 17 cents in the black respectively. The October and deferred contracts were down by 5 to 25 cents for the day. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.83 firmer to $99.25. The 8/4 CME Lean Hog Index dropped 43 cents to $105.04.

The pork cutout futures also closed mixed, though August was $1.25 higher ahead of expiration on 8/14. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $3.22 on Tuesday afternoon to $112.09. The report had bellies $17.16 weaker to $214.37. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was $280.33 on 8/4 – a $15.06 increase from the week prior. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 471k head. That set the wtd pace at 882k head, trailing 952k last week and 933k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $102.100, up $0.575,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $84.575, down $0.250

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $111.275, up $1.025,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

