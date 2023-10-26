Hog Market Bouncing after Export Sales Data

Lean hog futures have backed off their session highs into midday, but are still up by 45 to 75 cents across the front months. The National Average Base Hog price was $71.38 on Thursday morning, down by 98 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 10/24 was $78.41, down by another 26 cents.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 28k MT of pork was booked during the week that ended 10/19. That was down 2.4k MT for the week but was up 40% from the same week last year. USDA had 27.7k MT shipped during the week, for a season total of 1.261 MMT. That remains 6% ahead of last year's pace.

Monthly NASS data had pork supplies at 462.8m lbs for September. That was 1.4% above August’s stock but was down 14% from Sep ’22.

Pork cutout futures are trading 0.5% to 1.1% in the black so far through Thursday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.43 weaker to $86.16. USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter as 1.455m head, up by 4k from last week by 4k head behind the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.875, up $0.375,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $71.450, up $0.750

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $78.000, up $0.600,

