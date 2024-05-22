Hog Grind Lower

Lean hogs closed the Tuesday session with contracts steady to 62 cents lower across the board. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was reported at $88.20 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.77 from day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 7 cents on May 17 at $92.22.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $1.08 in the Tuesday PM report at $100.69. The loin led the primals to the downside with a $4.60 loss, as the picnic was down $1.02 and belly $1 lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, with the WTD total at 957,000 head. That is up 16,000 head from the week prior and 8,826 head above the same week last year.

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $96.400, down $0.525,

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $99.325, down $0.625

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $98.575, down $0.625,

