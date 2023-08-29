News & Insights

Hog Futures Weakening on Tuesday

August 29, 2023 — 01:04 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month lean hog futures are down 2 cents to $1, with October down the most. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld to protect confidentiality this morning, but was shown at $84.62 in the Tuesday PM report. CME’s Lean Hog Index was another $1.22 lower on 8/24 at $96.40.  

Pork cutout futures also closed stronger on the first day out of the weekend $0.47 to $2 higher. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down by $1.29 in the AM report to $94.76. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 476k head, 5k more than last week but 6k head under the same week last year.  

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $80.700, down $1.150,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $72.825, down $0.600

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $92.775, down $0.325,

