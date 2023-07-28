Hog Futures Strength Persists through Friday

Nearby futures traded higher on Friday, and closed 20-30 cents off their session highs. At the close October was up by $1.77 to August’s $1.17 gain. Oct is still a $18.17 discount to August, compared to the 10-yr average discount of $13. Front month futures were up $0.77 to $2.52 for the week. The National Average Base Hog weakened by $3.06 to $100.47 on Friday afternoon. The ECB quote was withheld to protect confidentiality, though WCB hogs were $103.44. The CME Lean Hog Index was $105.84 on 7/26, another 5 cents stronger.

The CoT report showed managed money firms were 27,308 contracts net long in hogs on 7/28. That was just a 624 contract reduction, driven by light new selling.

Pork cutout futures ended the last trade day of the week with $0.02 to $1.45 gains, as August faded into the close. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday afternoon was $1.26 lower to $113.47. Butts were up by $5.74 in the PM report. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter as 2.392 million head through Saturday. That is 76k more than last week, and 100k head above the same week last year. The YTD hog slaughter is 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $103.200, up $1.175,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $85.025, up $1.775

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $109.375, up $0.025,

