Hog Futures Recovering on Wednesday

February 28, 2024 — 03:01 pm EST

The lean hog futures are trading 35 to 57 cents higher at midday. The April contract has traded within a $1.45 range so far, and is $1 off the session high. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased by $1.79 to $72.70. The CME Lean Hog Index was $79.46 which was 6 cents stronger for 2/23. 

The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 88 cents stronger on Tuesday afternoon to $91.87. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 491k head for Tuesday, which set the week’s total 492k head. That is up from 490k head last week and compared to 483.5k during the same Monday last year. 

April 24 Hogs  are at $86.325, up $0.425,

May 24 Hogs  are at $90.725, up $0.350

April 24 Pork Cutout  is at $93.300, unch,,

 

