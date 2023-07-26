Hog Futures Rebounded for Weekly Gains

Front month lean hog futures rebounded with triple digit gains to flip back to a net gain for the week to date. Futures were up by $0.72 to $1.72 led by the nearby August and October contracts. The National Average Base Hog price increased 91 cents on Tuesday afternoon to $105.73. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04 for 7/20.

Pork cutout futures also rallied by triple digits to close $1.10 to $1.35 higher. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $4.15 on Tuesday afternoon to $113.06. Bellies pulled it lower with a $14.38 drop. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 477k head for a weekly total of 933,000. That compares to 909k head last week and 920k head during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $101.650, up $1.550,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $84.375, up $1.725

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $109.650, up $1.350,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

