Hog Futures Rebounded for Weekly Gains

July 26, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Front month lean hog futures rebounded with triple digit gains to flip back to a net gain for the week to date. Futures were up by $0.72 to $1.72 led by the nearby August and October contracts. The National Average Base Hog price increased 91 cents on Tuesday afternoon to $105.73. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04 for 7/20. 

Pork cutout futures also rallied by triple digits to close $1.10 to $1.35 higher. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell by $4.15 on Tuesday afternoon to $113.06. Bellies pulled it lower with a $14.38 drop. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 477k head for a weekly total of 933,000. That compares to 909k head last week and 920k head during the same week last year. 

 

Aug 23 Hogs  closed at $101.650, up $1.550,

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $84.375, up $1.725

Aug 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $109.650, up $1.350,


