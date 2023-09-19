News & Insights

Stocks

Hog Futures Rally Triple Digits on Tuesday

September 19, 2023 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hog prices ended the Tuesday session $0.92 to $1.82 higher. That left the October contract at a net $1.71 gain for the week through the first two trading sessions. USDA’s National Average Morning Base Hog price for Tuesday fell 5 cents to $77.81. The 9/15 CME Lean Hog Index dropped by 12 cents to $86.81. 

Pork cutout futures settled $1.17 to $1.60 higher on the day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Tuesday increased 17 cents to $101.13. USDA estimates the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 484k head. That sets the week’s running total at 969,000, or +24k wk/wk and +2k from the same week last year.  

 

Oct 23 Hogs  closed at $84.850, up $1.600,

Dec 23 Hogs  closed at $76.250, up $1.825

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  closed at $95.875, up $1.450,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.