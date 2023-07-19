Hog Futures Mostly Red on Follow Through Weakness

Front month lean hog futures are down by $0.22 to $1.10 past the August contract’s 15 cent gain through midday. August is still $5.78 below July’s expiration quote. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $103.25 after a $1.11 drop. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 7/17 was $102.53, up another 97 cents.

Pork cutout futures are also down beyond the August contract’s 65 cent gain with 12 to 40 cent weakness. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 43 cents higher this morning to $113.11. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 472k head for Tuesday for a weekly total of 921,000 head. That compares to 460k head from last week and 450k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $96.725, up $0.450,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.025, down $0.450

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $104.725, up $0.650,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

