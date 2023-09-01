Hog Futures Higher at Midday

Front month lean hog prices are gaining 15 to 60 cents through Friday, bringing the Dec contract to a weekly move of $2.45 higher. Through the month of August, Dec fell by $2.97. The National Average Base Hog quote dropped another 11 cents on Friday morning to $80.06. CME’s Lean Hog Index was $1.41 lower on 8/30 to $89.26.

Pork cutout futures are mostly weaker at midday, with 5 to 12 cent losses. The Feb ’24 contract is at a $1.07 gain at midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.29 higher in the AM report to $95.51. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.894m head, up from 1.876m head last week by 30k head lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.950, up $0.400,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $74.375, up $0.050

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $93.725, down $0.050,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.