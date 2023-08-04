Hog Futures Firming Up

Lean hog futures are trading $0.15 to $1.27 higher at midday in the active contracts. August is down by 32 cents so far. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $100.52 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up by 6 cents on 8/2 to $105.86.

Pork cutout futures are currently up by $0.80 to $0.45 in the 2023 contracts, though the Feb contract is down by $1.77. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value $1.62 weaker to $114.01. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter for the week at 1.890 million head through Thursday. That compares to 1.85m last week and 1.817m during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $100.700, down $0.300,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.900, up $0.850

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $109.000, unch,,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

