Hog Futures Fading through Monday’s Midday

Midday lean hog prints are 7 cents to $1.37 in the red so far. The August contract is holding above the $100 mark but was below the level earlier in the session. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price $3.79 lower to $99.32. The ECB was withheld for confidentiality, but the WCB base price was $102.32. The CME Lean Hog Index was 44 cents higher to $104.04 for 7/20.

Pork cutout futures are currently $0.22 to $1.27 weaker. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $3.31 to $118.56 as bellies jumped another $17.49. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 2.316m head. That is below the 2.328m head last week, but up 21k head yr/yr.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $100.250, down $0.425,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.650, down $1.600

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $108.300, down $0.525,

