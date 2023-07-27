Hog Futures Fading through Midday

Lean hog futures are down by 7 to 40 cents so far, save for the April ’24 contract. The National Average Base Hog price fell by $3.61 to $102.54 for Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index increased another 66 cents to $105.26 or 7/24.

The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 25,485 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/20. That was a 32% increase for the week and was 18% above the same week last year, led by sales to Mexico with nearly 18k MT. USDA had the yearly commitments total at 1.137 MMT, compared to 1.024 MMT at this point last year.

Pork cutout futures are also in the red so far with losses of 10 to 45 cents across the front months. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $114.60 after a $1.85 increase. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 1.398m head. That is up from 1.377m last week and from 1.387m during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.675, up $0.025,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.500, down $0.125

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $109.200, down $0.450,

