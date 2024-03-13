Hog Futures Fade on Wednesday

The hog market pushed lower on Wednesday, but futures were off their lows for the close. The April contract was down by $1.40 at the day’s low before settling 47 cents in the red. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was up by $1.08 to $78.43 on Wednesday. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up by 20 cents on 3/11 to $81.61.

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $91.84 on Wednesday afternoon. That was down by 63 cents as all but the ham and rib primals also weakened. FI hog slaughter for the week was 1.432m head through Wednesday. That is 3,000 head behind last week’s pace, and is down 20.5k head vs the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $84.875, down $0.475,

May 24 Hogs closed at $91.850, down $0.350

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $92.600, up $0.100,

