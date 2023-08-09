Hog Futures Dropping on Wednesday

The midweek hog market has futures $0.90 to $1.85 in the red through midday, with prices ~50c off their session lows. August is down by 12 cents ahead of Monday’s LTD. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday morning was 80 cents lower to $99.52. The CME Lean Hog Index fell another 46 cents to $104.58.

The pork cutout futures market is mixed, but mostly weaker. Prices are down $0.62 to $1.32, save for a 7 cent gain in the Feb contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $112.62, up by 53 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Tuesday at 471k head. That set the wtd pace at 882k head, trailing 952k last week and 933k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.650, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $82.525, down $2.050

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $110.875, down $0.625,

