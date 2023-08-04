Hog Futures Drop Triple Digits on Thursday

Thursday losses in lean hogs pushed the board to a net triple digit loss for the week to date. The front months were down $0.60 to $2.82 on Thursday leaving October $2.97 in the red for the week. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price dropped $1.32 to $100.55. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/1 was 10 cents weaker to $105.80.

The FAS Export Sales report showed 17,826 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/27. That was a drop from 25k MT last week and was 43% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer for the week with 41% of the total. Pork shipments were a 4-week high 27k MT, taking the full year total to 933,433 MT. The export pace remains 7% ahead of last year as the 3rd largest volume on record.

Pork cutout futures were $1.77 to $2.73 weaker on Thursday. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased by $4 to $115.63. USDA had bellies quoted $22.31 higher to $237.59 cwt. – just $4 under the record high seen this time last year. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter for the week at 1.890 million head through Thursday. That compares to 1.85m last week and 1.817m during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $101.000, down $1.675,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $82.050, down $2.825

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $108.600, down $2.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.