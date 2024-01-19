News & Insights

Stocks

Hog Futures Down 20-80 Cents on Weekly Charts into Friday

January 19, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Heading into Friday the April lean hog contract is at a net 17c loss for the week, while Feb is down by 80 cents. Lean hog futures weakened 35 cents in the Feb contract, but gained 15 to 50 cents in the spring delivery months on Thursday. April hogs are now a $7.35 premium to Feb, while June is a $13.62 premium to April. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price $48.04 for Thursday, up by 97 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 1/16 was $67.34, up by another 49 cents. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 77 cents stronger at $88.73. USDA’s FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday was figures as 1.81m head compared to 1.83m head during the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Hogs  closed at $71.100, down $0.350,

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $78.450, up $0.475

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $85.675, up $0.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.