Hog Futures Bouncing into the Weekend

After seeing new lows for the move, hog futures are working on a weekly gain helped by $0.82 to $1.27 gains through the Friday session. Dec is at a net $3.90 gain for the week. The National Average Base Hog price was $1.44 weaker to $69.94. The 10/25 CME Lean Hog Index was down by another 22 cents to $78.19.

Pork cutout futures are trading $0.45 to $0.80 in the black so far. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.64 stronger to $87.37. USDA estimates FI hog slaughter at 1.941m head for the week through Thursday. That is a 17k head increase from last week, but trail’s the same week last year by 10k head.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $70.125, up $1.500,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $73.175, up $1.350

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $78.700, up $0.650,

