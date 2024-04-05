Hog Futures Adding to Upside on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with session gains of $0.92 to $2.87. That has June contracts at new LoC highs with a $6.42 gain for the week so far. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.19 stronger to $87.23 on Thursday afternoon. The 4/2 CME Lean Hog Index was another 23 cents stronger to $85.15.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $3.24 for Thursday afternoon to $98.15. Bellies were up by $11.53 to $131.87 cwt. The USDA FI hog slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 1.829 million head. That’s compared to 1.946m for last week and 1.93 million during the same week last year.

April 24 Hogs are at $89.250, up $0.900,

May 24 Hogs are at $97.200, up $2.125

Jun 24 Hogs are at $107.475, up $2.475,

