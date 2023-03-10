HOG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.50, changing hands as low as $39.31 per share. Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $51.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.17.

