HOG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.64, changing hands as high as $28.66 per share. Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.31 per share, with $40.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.20.

