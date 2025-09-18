Hog Bulls Taking Some Gains Back on Thursday

Lean hog futures are posting 30 to 40 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday morning was reported at $106.57, up 32 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 14 cents on September 16 at $105.86.

Pork export business in the week ending on September 11 totaled 21,992 MT, which was above last week. Shipments were tallied at 29,396 MT, a 10-week high.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday AM was back up $1.06 at $112.04 per cwt. The rib and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 486,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.464 million head. That is 4,000 head larger than last week and 31,734 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs are at $97.725, up $0.400,

Dec 25 Hogs are at $88.000, up $0.350

Feb 26 Hogs is at $90.075, up $0.375,

