Hog Bulls Still Heading Higher

July 23, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs are trading with 22 cent to $1.30 gains on Tuesday. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $83.18 on Tuesday morning, down 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $89.80 on July 19, up 9 cents from the previous day. 

USDA reported the Tuesday AM Pork Cutout Value back 39 cents lower at $104.52. The belly and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 459,000 head, down from the 478,000 head last week and just 967 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Hogs  are at $93.475, up $1.100,

Oct 24 Hogs  are at $77.075, up $1.100

Dec 24 Hogs  is at $69.250, up $1.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
Barchart
