Hog Bulls Recover on Wednesday Trade

Lean hog futures rounded out the midweek trade with contracts up anywhere from 12 to 80 cents in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $111.90 on Wednesday afternoon, down 12 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down $1.00 at $107.33 on July 7.

USDA’s Wednesday PM FOB plant pork cutout value was back up a nickel at $112.06. The ham and picnic primals were the only reported higher, with the rest falling lower. Wednesday’s estimated hog slaughter was 478,000 head by the USDA, with the week to date total at 1.425 million head following a revised Tuesday total. That was up 11,000 head from last week and 9,083 head larger than last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $107.100, up $0.125,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.225, up $0.450

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $93.775, up $0.800,

