Hog Bulls Pushing Higher on Monday

August 11, 2025 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are trading with 47 cent to $1.17 gains across the front months at midday on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price has not been reported due to packer submission issues.. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 15 cents at $110.25 on August 7. 

Large managed money speculators were adding back to their net long position in lean hog futures and options by 1,700 contracts in the week ending on August 5. That took their net long position to 109,286 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Monday AM was up $2.05 at $119.45 per cwt. The rib was reported weaker, with the rest higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 2.35 million head. That was 14,000 head above last week but down 29,420 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  are at $109.575, up $0.675,

Oct 25 Hogs  are at $91.850, up $1.175

Dec 25 Hogs  is at $84.250, up $0.475,

