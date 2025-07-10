Hog Bulls Pushing Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading 30 cents to $1 higher at Wednesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $111.81 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down $1.00 at $107.33 on July 7.
USDA’s Wednesday AM FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.38 at $113.39. The belly led the way higher, up $7.20, with the loin, butt, and rib reported lower. Tuesday’s estimated hog slaughter was 480,000 head by the USDA, with the week to date total at 958,000. That was up 17,000 head from last week and 17,394 head larger than last year.
Jul 25 Hogs are at $107.275, up $0.300,
Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.525, up $0.750
Oct 25 Hogs is at $93.975, up $1.000,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hogs Are Starting to Stumble. Are Prices Set to Fall?
- Lean Hog Futures Warn of a Market Top, But Can Burgers and BLTs Save the Day?
- Are New Contract Highs in Store for Lean Hogs?
- Lean Hog Futures Just Hit a New High and No Market Top Is in Sight
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.