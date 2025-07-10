Hog Bulls Pushing Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading 30 cents to $1 higher at Wednesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $111.81 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down $1.00 at $107.33 on July 7.

USDA’s Wednesday AM FOB plant pork cutout value was back up $1.38 at $113.39. The belly led the way higher, up $7.20, with the loin, butt, and rib reported lower. Tuesday’s estimated hog slaughter was 480,000 head by the USDA, with the week to date total at 958,000. That was up 17,000 head from last week and 17,394 head larger than last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 25 Hogs are at $107.275, up $0.300,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $107.525, up $0.750

Oct 25 Hogs is at $93.975, up $1.000,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.